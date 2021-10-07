WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 154,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter worth $369,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WidePoint by 210.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,008. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.17.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that WidePoint will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

