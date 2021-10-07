WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the August 31st total of 154,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 28.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter worth $369,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in WidePoint by 210.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WYY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,008. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.17.
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.
