Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Declines By 23.8%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Haitian International has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $3.29.
Haitian International Company Profile
Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.