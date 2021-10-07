Short Interest in Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Declines By 23.8%

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the August 31st total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $$3.29 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42. Haitian International has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Get Haitian International alerts:

Haitian International Company Profile

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.