Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,063. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.96 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.98. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

