Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 7,154 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,705 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,743 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 311,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,737,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $221.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

