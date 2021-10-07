Analysts Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to announce sales of $9.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.31 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $8.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $39.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.53 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.26 billion to $39.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 217,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $208.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.