Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.56 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce sales of $152.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $152.11 million to $153.00 million. Civeo posted sales of $142.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year sales of $566.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

CVEO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.36 million, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. Civeo has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

In other Civeo news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,655. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Civeo by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

