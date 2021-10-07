Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.13. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.15. 74,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,950. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

