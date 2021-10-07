Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

VKI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,141. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

