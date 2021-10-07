Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Short Interest Update

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the August 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,177,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inuvo by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 581,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Inuvo by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 341,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 272,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Inuvo by 1,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269,111 shares during the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. 7,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,249. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

