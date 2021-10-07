EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 244,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 2,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,987. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 71.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 27.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.