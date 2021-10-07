Zacks: Analysts Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) will announce $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.66 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 156.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $15.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $216,622,000 after buying an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after buying an additional 700,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. 399,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,158,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $37.48 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

