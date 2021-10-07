Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $1.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.19. Apple reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.98. 3,066,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,996,828. Apple has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.