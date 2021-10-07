Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $671.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $670.33 million to $673.30 million. Primerica reported sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%.

Several research firms have commented on PRI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Primerica by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Primerica by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Primerica has a 12-month low of $107.63 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.