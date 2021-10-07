Short Interest in Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Decreases By 24.4%

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 421,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,509,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of LLKKF stock remained flat at $$0.40 during trading on Thursday. 1,142,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.91 target price for the company.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

