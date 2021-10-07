Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 25.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 35,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.93. The company had a trading volume of 269,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,894. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

