Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 339 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after buying an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $84.14. 131,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,348,090. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

