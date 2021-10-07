Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 105,841 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Verizon Communications worth $189,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 14,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.6% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.05. 448,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,314,590. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.