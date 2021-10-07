Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.05.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.