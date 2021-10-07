Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $4.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.07 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $19.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on THC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $45,240,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

THC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. 23,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.68. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

