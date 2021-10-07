Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce sales of $1.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.00 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of ACRS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

