Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,705 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.5% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 291,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after acquiring an additional 107,926 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.1% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26.5% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 105,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

XOM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.80. 609,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,384,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

