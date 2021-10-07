Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is AO Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

AO Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.2% of AO Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AO Asset Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $45,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $934,954,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 87.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 481,744 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,490,554,000 after acquiring an additional 224,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $54.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,316.48. The stock had a trading volume of 98,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,364.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,364.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

