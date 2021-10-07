Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $39.34 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $79.62 million and $39.34 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $25.63 or 0.00047390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,106,412 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

