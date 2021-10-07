-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $8.22 on Thursday, reaching $474.46. 18,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,616. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $219.51 and a 1-year high of $518.34. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.08.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,741 shares of company stock worth $58,905,704. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after buying an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,819,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,542,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.