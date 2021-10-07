Short Interest in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declines By 21.7%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 198,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 160,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,805,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,910,000 after acquiring an additional 352,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 101.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter.

IGR traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,286. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

