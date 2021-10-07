Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Short Interest Down 16.6% in September

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

JPC stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Thursday. 1,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,450. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 413.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 481.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $100,000.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

