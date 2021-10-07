51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of 51job stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. 51job has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.67.

JOBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 51job by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in 51job by 7.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in 51job by 16.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in 51job by 52.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

