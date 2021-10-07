51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of 51job stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06. 51job has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.67.
JOBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.
51job Company Profile
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.