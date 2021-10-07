Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to post sales of $1.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.01 by 0.20. The firm had revenue of 1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

NYSE:EDR traded up 0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.