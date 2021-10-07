Brokerages Set NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) PT at $5.79

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $5.79 target price on NatWest Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.13. 128,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,152. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.69.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

