Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.97 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,041.21 or 0.01925206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $74.97 million and $2.43 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.04 or 0.00111017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.98 or 0.00443715 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00038156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011998 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

