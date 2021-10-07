Carmignac Gestion Sells 289,275 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Carmignac Gestion cut its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,282,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 289,275 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 6.7% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in JD.com were worth $581,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $16,324,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at $4,390,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 755,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,270,000 after buying an additional 65,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,125,000 after buying an additional 194,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 673,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,381. The company has a market capitalization of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

