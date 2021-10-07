Carmignac Gestion Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Carmignac Gestion reduced its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,456 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 266,471 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion owned 0.05% of SEA worth $75,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in SEA by 87.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 174 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock traded up $11.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $326.45. The company had a trading volume of 94,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,733. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $359.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.53 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

