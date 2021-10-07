MayTech Global Investments LLC Invests $140,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $134,771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $357,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.21. The stock had a trading volume of 145,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,090. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

