JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Knott David M

Knott David M increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Knott David M’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Knott David M’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.87. 319,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $510.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

