Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.70

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.70 and last traded at C$9.69, with a volume of 76515 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.08. The firm has a market cap of C$866.30 million and a P/E ratio of 17.11.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$226.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

