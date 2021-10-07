Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.52.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.68. 11,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,415. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.