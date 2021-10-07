First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$33.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CLSA upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

FM stock traded up C$1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,123. The stock has a market cap of C$17.37 billion and a PE ratio of 43.13. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$11.91 and a one year high of C$35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$24.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

