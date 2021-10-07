Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.67. 122,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.63 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

