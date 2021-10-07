Short Interest in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Declines By 17.1%

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 9,840,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

MOMO stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $11.03. 88,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,022. Momo has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,489 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,459,000 after acquiring an additional 222,530 shares during the period. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

