PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 522,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 2,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,502. The stock has a market cap of $304.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PlayAGS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

