Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,652,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $157,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.33. 213,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

