MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 8.4% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 297,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,024,673,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,970,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.9% during the second quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 13,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,099,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 42.4% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded up $57.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,319.30. The stock had a trading volume of 110,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,896. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,364.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,364.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

