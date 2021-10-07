Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 577,761 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $106,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,737,490. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

