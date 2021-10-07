TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 36,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,891. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $405.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 18.06% and a negative return on equity of 23.60%. Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 249.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,023,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,463 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $12,456,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,400.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,630 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $5,133,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

