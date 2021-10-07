United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $23.15. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,576. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.61 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $244.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $143,767.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,222.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George D. Milligan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,515.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 99,614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

