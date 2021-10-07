Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,468 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $13.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $583.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,174. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $278.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $633.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.