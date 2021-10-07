Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 3,583 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.30. The stock had a trading volume of 102,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The firm has a market cap of $427.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average is $167.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

