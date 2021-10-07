Scotiabank Trims Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Target Price to C$17.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Martinrea International has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

