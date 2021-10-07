Pinnacle Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 27,828.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 130,796 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in 3M by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 815,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,938,000 after acquiring an additional 101,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.85.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $178.99. 69,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,693. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.