Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several analysts recently commented on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Genmab A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth about $43,737,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.36. 4,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

